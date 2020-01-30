Secretary of State Matt Dunlap attending conference in Washington D.C.

Secretaries of State and Lieutenant Governors from across the country are in Washington D.C. right now for their winter meeting.

Maine's Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says it's important to share ideas as technology changes and priorities shift among states.

He says his main goal is passing on election security tips used in Maine and hearing what other states are doing that could improve our system.

Secretary of State, Matt Dunlap, said, "I'm getting a lot of questions from the public as well as legislators about election security, and our systems in Maine are very secure, we use paper ballots. We don't have the same type of security concerns, but for those jurisdictions that do have more robust technology like electronic poll books which we don't use. Get a better understanding of their protocol is something then I can go back and say this is why we don't use that technology or how we could if it came up."

The conference goes through the weekend.