Second protest scheduled for Friday, participants to speak out against Maine's stay-at-home order

For the second time this week, protesters plan to gather outside the State House in Augusta to call for an end to Maine's stay-at-home order.

Organizers with Reopen Maine say Gov. Janet Mills is taking away their rights, jobs, and freedom. They say Maine is not being affected by the coronavirus the way other states are.

Earlier this week, hundreds of people lined the street between the State House and Blaine House while others drove though in their cars honking their horns.

Today's protest starts at 1 p.m. in front of the State House. At 2 p.m. the group plans to drive around the State House in decorated cars and making noise. They are also hoping to have microphones to allow for speakers to address the crowd.

Gov. Mills has not said if she will extend the stay-at-home 0rder into May. She says the state will only reopen when it is safe.

