Second person in as many days found with loaded handgun at Jetport, TSA says

For the second time this week, the Transportation Security Administration said a person brought a loaded handgun to the Portland Jetport.

TSA officers detected the gun Thursday in a Florida man's carry-on as it went through an X-ray machine at a checkpoint at the airport, officials.

Officials said TSA officers confiscated the 9 mm handgun, which was loaded with 12 bullets, and questioned him.

The man was not identified.

A woman was found with a loaded handgun in her purse Wednesday, according to the TSA.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage after they are properly packaged and declared, the TSA said.

Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.