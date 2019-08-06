Second person has died after late night crash in Bangor

Two people have died following a crash late Monday night in Bangor.

31-year-old Chaz Gray of Levant was driving a motorcycle when it collided with a minivan at the intersection of Union Street and Godfrey Boulevard.

Police say Gray died at the scene.

His passenger, 29-year-old Adriane Mehuren of Bangor, died at a Bangor hospital Tuesday morning.

The driver of the minivan, 72-year-old Sylvalyn Tracy of Bangor, was not hurt, nor were the passengers in the vehicle.

Police continue to investigate.