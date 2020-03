A second person has been charged with murder in the death of a Richmond man last fall.

30-year-old Chanda Lilly of Augusta was arrested Tuesday.

Police say Lilly and 42-year-old Tyon Shuron killed 48-year-old Andrew Sherman sometime in late September.

Sherman's body was found inside his home on Washington Place in October.

Shuron was arrested last month.

Both Lilly and Shuron are being held at Kennebec County Jail.