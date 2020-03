A second person has now been arrested in connection with the drive by shooting that left a Waterville 7-year-old seriously injured.

20-year-old Jeremiah Gamblin of Vassalboro is charged with elevated aggravated assault.

Emmaleeah Frost was in her bedroom eating a snack when she was shot last month.

She spent time in the hospital but is now recovering at home.

18-year-old Gavin Loabe was arrested earlier this month and charged with aggravated assault.