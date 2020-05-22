Second inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at correctional facility in Windham

The Maine Department of Corrections has confirmed Friday another inmate at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second inmate to be diagnosed with the virus this week.

Officials say the man who's in his 30s was tested after facility-wide testing began on Tuesday.

We're told the inmate has not required hospitalization and has been moved into isolation.

Universal testing began after the first positive case there.

We're told more than 700 tests have been collected from staff, inmates, and contracted vendors.

They say nearly 600 results have come back so far, and all but two have come back negative.