Second driver gets stuck after entering closed, flooded road in Milford

Emergency Responders in Milford are issuing a warning after two drivers got stuck in a closed, flooded road in less than a week.

Greenfield Road was shut down by the Maine DOT more than a week ago because of high water.

There are large barricades warning drivers of the closure.

Despite that, someone drove through Monday morning and became stranded in the water.

They were able to get out safely.

According to Milford Fire Chief Chris Matson, the same thing happened in nearly the same spot last week.

He adds there's even more concern because the water is now eroding part of the road.

Greenfield Road is closed just after Chapman Lane. Drivers are being re-routed to Cardville Road instead.