Motorcyclists gathered outside the Augusta Civic Center for the second annual Ride for Diabetes Sunday morning.

Those who attended know the affects the disease can have. Others have seen it personally.

"My best friends son was diagnosed probably when he was four with type one. I figure if he can go with it everyday doing needles I can take one day out of the year to try and raise some money to hopefully find a cure, and just try to do away with it completely," said Nicholas Stewart, co-founder of the event.

Riders who weren't able to make the trip to Augusta were able to join the ride on one of its many stops.

These riders expected to travel about one hundred and fifty miles over the course of the day.