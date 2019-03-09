Second annual Mid and Northern Maine Women's March brings folks together

"I'm here to stand for women and for the planet."

To celebrate International Women's Day, folks gathered in front of Ellsworth City Hall to participate in the Mid and Northern Maine Women's March.

They marched up Main Street in Ellsworth and ended in J&B Atlantic to hear women speakers and performers.

"Portland and Augusta have always been the hubs and for mid and northern Maine it is just like oh yeah, they are up there. So the idea is to create an opportunity for women up here to have a voice and to feel not isolated from the states dialogue."

Women all across the country celebrated International Women's Day and to discuss different topics.

"Life is more vital than profit and that is a woman's issue and that is the basic issue we are facing."

While there were many messages they wanted to get across, coming together was the most important.

"The message is really just about support of women, believe in women and highlighting women's voices and forming unity among women, even from diverse backgrounds and diverse perspectives to just bring us together."

The march was sponsored by Maine Common Good Coalition, Indivisible MDI, Women's March Maine and more.

"To highlight women's voices and woman's unity and just sister caring in our communities and support."