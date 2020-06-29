Second District GOP candidates to debate Tuesday night

Maine's primary is now just two weeks away.

One of the contested races on the ballot is for the Republican nomination for Maine's Second Congressional District.

On Tuesday evening, you can find out where the candidates stand on the issues of the day.

Our media partner, WMTW, is holding a debate in their studio with all three candidates scheduled to take part.

Adrienne Bennett, Eric Brakey, and Dale Crafts all hope to be the candidate to challenge incumbent Democrat Jared Golden in November.

Tuesday night's hour long debate can be seen on TV5 beginning at 8pm.

Maine voters will go to the polls on July 14th.