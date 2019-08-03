Second Annual Wings for Wishes benefits Make-a-Wish Maine

Wings for Wishes in Dexter was held all day Saturday.

The small plane exhibition allowed the public an up close experience.

More than a dozen planes and pilots were there accepting donations for Make-a-Wish Maine.

The idea originated with a similar event that is held down in Old Orchard Beach every year that also raises money for Make-a-Wish.

"Well 16 airplanes landed in the afternoon. We raised over $15,000 dollars on that one so it was a real feather in his cap, he hit the ball out of the park on that one. I was really inspired by that. I was humbled and inspired and met a lot of the kids that were wish kids and it's the stuff that makes you think of what you've got going in your life and so I thought to myself I could do that in Dexter," said the event's founder Jim Crane.

The pilots that came out today are big supporters of the cause.

"But the biggest reason is cause I'm such a strong believer in Make a Wish. And for the kids who have terminal illnesses you can't do enough for them. And this was a great way to draw attention and get some participation out here," said Lou Furlong, one of the event's pilots.

Last year the fundraiser earned about $4,600. This year they were able to make more than $10,000.

If you'd like more information on future events for Make-a-Wish or to make a donation, you can so by visiting maine.wish.org.