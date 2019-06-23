Second Annual Autocross comes to Bangor

The parking lot of Bass Park played host to a one of a kind event this weekend.

The Cumberland Motor Club put on its second annual Autocross Competition.

Using road cones, the motor club set up a road course, and then opened it up to anyone with a car and a drivers license, and offered drivers an opportunity to see what their cars could do.

The event was also free for anyone who simply wanted to ride along, in everything from daily drivers, to go-carts.

"Our club is very welcoming," said Gary Bellfleur, the event's organizer. "We have a bunch of people that can help new drivers, give them pointers, kind of direct them around the course, and help them pick up speed throughout the day."