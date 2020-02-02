Seasons in Bangor getting ready for an evening full of football fans

Local businesses around the area are also getting ready for the big game.

Seasons restaurant and sports bar in Bangor says they’re hoping to see just as many fans this year despite the Patriots not playing.

They’ll be giving out prizes, and offering food and drinks specials during the game, such as fried banana splits for those dessert lovers.

"We're pretty close to everything in downtown Bangor," says Michael Lopez, the Manager. "We're close to the casino, just a five-minute walk. We're basically in the heart of everything. So if you're looking for a good time we're going to have sound for the game as well, and you're going to have fans here. Even though it's not patriots you're gonna have fans for both teams cheering them on."

Seasons welcomes fans to come and join in the fun surrounded by other football fans.

