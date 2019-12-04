Seasonal Affective Disorder: What to look for and how to treat it

Cold weather and less daylight can cause people to feel down in the dumps.

About 6-percent of the population experiences season affective disorder.

Winter is the most common time for it.

Symptoms are the same as depression, except it only occurs during certain times of the year.

Treatments include light therapy, psychotherapy, and medications.

"Treatment really helps. So what you want to look for is that the depression doesn't go away, that it is there for a sustained period of time and you really notice, if it is yourself, a difference in your own life or if it is a family or a loved one a qualitative difference in how they are and how they act and don't be afraid to bring it up. It's not going to make it worse."

Doctor Prescott says depression is the world's leading cause of disability and is the most treatable form of mental illness.