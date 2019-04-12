Searsport student earns ride to school with officer

It's always nice to be rewarded for doing good work, but it's even better when the reward is a ride to school with an officer.

That's exactly what happened to second grader, Annaliese Traves from Searsport Elementary School.

Over the past few months, Annaliese has been receiving "Golden Tickets" from her teachers after doing something deserving.

It's all part of the school's Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program that rewards students for going above and beyond.

Each week, students can cash in those tickets at the school store.

Annaliese decided to save up and go for the big prize... a ride to school with Officer Chris.

Staff say they hope students can use this experience to be a positive role model for others.

"The more we recognize it, the more we're going to see those behaviors demonstrated, and pretty soon it won't come down to ticket items. We're starting to see kids that have just been shredding them, and they don't even want a ticket. They're just doing it because it's the right thing to do," said Larry Clement, Principal at Searsport Elementary School.

"When Officer Chris came to me and asked if the police department could be involved in this, there's no hesitation on my part because these young adults, these young students, are going to be the community as they grow older, and that is so important, to have that relationship at this early stage is critical," said Searsport Police Chief, Richard LaHaye Jr.

Annaliese says she's definitely excited to be the first to earn the honor.