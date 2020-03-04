Searsport 'pandas' say thank you with dance

Early in the school year teachers at Searsport Elementary were looking for a fun way to help students learn some important skills.

"They needed to pull together as a team, develop some empathy, coordinate with each other."

School Counselor Courtney Eastman said an idea came to her on what to do.

"I woke up at three o clock in the morning the next morning, and I thought, let's do a dance."

Maddie Gundel is one of the students that practiced a dance to One Republic's 'Wanted'

"We're performing a dance that we've worked on all year."

As is Jackson Meehan.

"We've been practicing."

The Searsport Elementary Pandas worked on their dance routine throughout the school year. Much of that practice took place at the Waldo County YMCA.

Jan McIntrye, lead front desk member services manager at the Y said, "They asked if we had a place where they could practice their routine in front of mirrors so they could all be in sync."

"We came here to perform for the Y to say thank you." said student Kenan Hamel.

"We wanted to come and thank the Y because they always greeted us so warmly." said Eastman.

The students had already done a few performances at their school.

"Everybody did it even though it was really hard for some students to do. They were really scared." said Eastman. "That's one reason why we added the sunglasses so they could hide behind the sunglasses and not be so nervous."

"Yeah, it is a little nerve-wracking in front of your whole school and being in front of a camera, too." said Hamel. "But it's really exciting because you don't have to be alone, and you get to be with your friends."

"They blessed us with a wonderful performance today. I cried." said McIntyre. "Which I always do when it comes to the kids."

"They really worked together as a whole team." said Eastman.