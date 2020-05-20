Searsport graduates recognized with downtown display

High school graduates in Searsport are getting recognition for their achievement in the form of a display downtown.

Several students and their families worked together to put up senior photos for all 37 members of the Searsport District High School class of 2020.

There’s also a message board for students and townspeople to leave notes to the class.

Class president Jenna Keach says losing out on her senior year of softball, among other things, has made the graduation bittersweet.

“We’ve been getting a lot of support from our community all around which has been really nice because it’s hard. It’s really difficult but with everyone helping us we’ve been feeling more comfortable and okay with the situation that’s been happening.”

Jenna plans to attend Husson University to study criminal justice.