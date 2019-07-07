Searsport Museum to celebrate birthday of beloved author E.B. White

A Searport museum is hosting a birthday celebration in honor of beloved children's author E.B. White - and you're invited.

White moved to Maine for the second half of his life, where he wrote classics like Charlotte's Web and Stuart Little, farmed a little, and enjoyed sailing in Penobscot Bay and along the Maine Coast. His sailing dinghy, "Faint Endeavor" is now exhibited at the Penobscot Marine Museum.

Thursday, July 11 from 11am-2pm, the museum is hosting E.B. White's Birthday Party on the 120th anniversary of his birth. It's free with museum admission. Enjoy a storytime reading of the biography A Boy, A Mouse, and a Spider, crafts, games, face painting, and Stone Fox Farm Creamery Ice Cream. The party is in collaboration with the Carver Memorial Library.

Thursday, July 11 from 6pm-8:30pm, it's E.B. White At Night. Admission is $8/person, $5/PMM member. Join the museum for an evening of readings and cocktails in the PMM Boat barns. Visit White's sailing dingy while drinking his favorite cocktail. Listen to fans read their favorite E. B. White passages from his New Yorker days to his classic children's tales. Bring your own favorite reading and join in. Must be 21 or older. Cash bar.

Fore more information on these events and other activities at the museum, log on to penobscotmarinemuseum.org. The Museum is open 7 days a week, Memorial Day weekend through the 3rd weekend in October and is closed in winter