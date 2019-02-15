Searsport Elementary School takes gold in WinterKids Winter Games

Students and staff at Searsport Elementary School got a nice surprise Friday morning.

The school won Gold in the 2nd Annual WinterKids Winter Games, receiving $5,000 for their school.

That announcement was made during an assembly.

They beat out 30 other elementary schools representing each county in the state.

During the month of January, students participated in outdoor physical activity, nutrition, and winter carnival challenges designed to help them be more active in the winter months...all while learning healthy habits.

"I definitely took this competition a little bit different. I made it child focused and the kids have done most of the work this year to make this happen so I am really proud of our children and our students," said Amy Hafford of Searsport Elementary School.

"The proud factor is is that everyone stepped forward to be part of this, and it wasn't just a school effort," said principal, Larry Clement. "It became a community based effort and everyone walked away with some great lessons and some fabulous experiences."

Staff say the money awarded to the school will go toward a new playground.

There was also another winner in Waldo County. Ames Elementary School in Searsmont took home the the silver medal.