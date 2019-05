A team of searchers has located the body of a Hermon man who had been missing since April 14th.

25 year old Ryan Messer was last seen on Spruce Street in Hermon and was believed to have been riding his mountain bike.

Maine Game Wardens assisted the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office as they searched an area of woods off Route 2 in Carmel.

K-9 teams and the Forest Service helicopter were also used in an attempt to find the young man.