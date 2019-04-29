Search underway for two missing women in Millinocket area

There's a search underway for two women in the greater Millinocket area.

Millinocket's Police Chief says that Aprylle Tapley-Pepper and Tammy Michaud were last seen Sunday afternoon around 4.

The Chief says the pair had been playing in a pool tournament at Highlands Tavern in Millinocket that day.

Witnesses told authorities that the women said they were going to go for a ride on the Golden Road afterward.

They are believed to be driving in in a grey Kia Sportage, Maine veteran license plate 872-86.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact authorities.

