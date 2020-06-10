Search for missing swimmer on Pushaw Lake ends safely

A scary morning for a group of swimmers in Orono Wednesday.

But everything turned out fine.

"Nothing wrong except I got lost basically," said Roberto Lopez-Anido.

Around 9:30 Wednesday morning, authorities were alerted about a missing swimmer in Pushaw Lake.

Several agencies arrived and began searching for Lopez-Anido, one of three swimmers that had gone out.

"We went for a swim to Dollar Island, and everything was fine, but on the way back we had a headwind and was choppy," he said. "The waves and the wind, I kind of lost my point of reference and I missed the entrance to Gould's Landing. So I kept on swimming really."

He eventually made his way to shore and walked back to the landing where he and his friends had started the swim..

The tri-athlete and former Iron Man competitor got a little more than be bargained for Tuesday morning... the swim and the search party.

"It's a surprise," he said. "Quite a welcome party. I'm glad my friends took care of me and I thought about me, and I'm glad to be back here."

Following the search - a message from the Warden Service.

"When you venture into the outdoors, the Warden Service recommends that you always have some sort of a plan that you stick to," said Sgt. Alan Gillis. "Tell someone where you were going and when you expect to return. And stick to that plan. And if the plan is going to change, please let someone know. I think today three swimmers in the water and they stuck together, we wouldn't of been called, so they probably should've had a plan and stuck to it."