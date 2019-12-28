Search for missing Ohio teen expands nationwide

The search for 14-year-old Harley Dilly, who disappeared walking to school last Friday, is now nationwide with the FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involved in the search.

Volunteers like Lorie Anderson have showed up at the Port Clinton Police Department to help spread the word about the missing teenager.

“Oh, I pray everyday. I ask my kids to pray, family members to pray, everybody to just pray that he gets brought home and he’s safe,” Anderson said.

No one has seen or heard from Harley since he left for school Friday morning. He never made it.

Port Clinton’s police chief, Rob Hickman, is still hopeful.

“Harley’s alive and I’m going to believe that until I hear otherwise,” Hickman said.

Police have remained quiet about the investigation and the tips they have received. Hickman did not answer when asked if this was still considered an endangered runaway case or if it had become a criminal investigation.

More than 150 acres of farm fields, woods and shoreline have been searched, but there has been no sign of the teen.

Anderson says she will not stop searching until Harley is found.

“If it was one of my kids, I’d want the community to come together and do the same thing for me,” she said.

A $4,000 reward is being offered for information on the case. Anyone with information can contact the Port Clinton police department at 419-734-3121.

