Search for Hollis man presumed drowned continues Wednesday

The search for a Hollis man who is presumed drowned will continue Wednesday morning.

Game wardens searched all day for 56-year-old Kenneth Ham on Estes Lake.

Officials say the canoe Ham was in with two others flipped over Monday afternoon.

Tuesday, Maine Game Wardens were searching with divers and sonar in the area near where the canoe capsized.

Ham's 8-year-old son, who was wearing a life jacket, and a friend who was clinging to the canoe were rescued after about 35 minutes in the water.