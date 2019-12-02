Search continues for missing Richmond woman

The search continues for a mother-of-two from Richmond who's been missing since last Tuesday.

Police say Anneliese Heinig was reported missing on Thanksgiving when she didn't show for dinner.

Her 2008 Mercury Mariner was towed from near I-295 in Falmouth on Tuesday. It was found in a tow lot in South Portland through pinging her cell phone.

Falmouth PD, Portland PD, Marine Patrol, Warden Service, and State Police are all looking for her.

"Those agencies are out there hitting it pretty hard," said Richmond Police Sgt. James Donnell. "It's a big area to cover. They're also checking waterways too -- just by any chance that something is found out there or if not. At this point we still don't know where she is."

At this time, they are not suspecting foul play.

Heinig is five feet, one inch tall and was last seen wearing black pants, a jacket, hats, and shoes.

If you've seen her since Tuesday, or know where she might be, please call Richmond PD at 737-8518.