Seadog Brewing Company to hold fundraiser for wife and child of fallen Trooper

There will be a Cornhole tournament at Seadog Brewing Company to honor Detective Ben Campbell, who died while on duty a few weeks ago.

On Sunday April 28th, there will be a doubles tournament with an entry fee of $40 per team. Winning teams will receive cash prizes as well as gift cards.

Participants will also have a 50/50 raffle and door prizes to compete for.

Organizers are asking interested parties to sign up early in order to secure their spot. Early arrival is also recommended on the day of the event as they will start at 11:00 am. Bags fly at 12 pm.

Proceeds raised from the event will go towards Ben Campbell's wife, Hilary, and their son Everett.

Registration can be done online at https://challonge.com/tournaments/signup.

If you would like to make a donation you can drop it off at Seadog Brewing Company in the name of Detective Campbell or by contacting Bert Follero, Chris Hashey or Sam Cyr.

You can also visit their Facebook page at bangor/brewercornhole.

