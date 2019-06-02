Seacoast Mission finds new boat to continue mission

With its boat out of commission, the Seacoast Mission has identified a temporary replacement to continue its work on Maine's islands.

Engineer Storey King has found a 34-foot Downeast Cruiser that'll do the job. The boat will officially go into service on Wednesday.

It's being christened the Moonbeam, and will serve while the mission's regular boat, the Sunbeam, is undergoing maintenance and refitting.

Moonbeam will be stationed in Northeast Harbor.

Mission President John Zavodny said that boats are necessary to the mission of delivering food, medicine and health care to islanders. It also provides opportunities for worship.

