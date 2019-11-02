Sea Dogs tickets go on sale Saturday

Individual game tickets for the Portland Sea Dogs 2020 season go on sale Saturday at Hadlock Field. Ticket prices are unchanged from the 2019 season. This will be the Sea Dogs' 27th season in Portland and 18th as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

The Sea Dogs open the 2020 season on the road on April 9 in Hartford, Connecticut. The home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 16 against the Trenton Thunder.

The schedule includes just 7 home games in April, the fewest since the first season at Hadlock in 1994. The season ends with an 8-game homestand from August 31 through September 7.