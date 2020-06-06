Sea Dogs cut ties with Shain's of Maine

After reports of a racial slur, the Portland Sea Dogs baseball team have cut ties with ice cream maker Shain's of Maine. Reportedly, Jeff Shain used a racial slur with an African American employee in asking why white people aren't allowed to use the "n-word."

Shain's ice cream is used in the team's popular Sea Dogs Biscuit ice cream sandwiches sold at the Hadlock Field concessions.

At least two Maine ice cream shops have dropped Shain's as their ice cream provider over the comments and have closed temporarily while they look for a new supplier.

After hearing about that incident, the Sea Dog's president said it was clear they had to cut ties.

"It became apparent when we learned about the incident on Wednesday and we started kinda following, not only that incident, which was shocking and disappointing to us, but some of the other stories that have been shared." said Geoff Iacuessa. "It really became apparent that it wasn't a company that represents the values that we represent. It made it an easy decision for all of us, that it was a right thing to do to cut ties."

The owner of Shain's of Maine posted an apology to the company's Facebook page before the Sea Dogs announcement. However the company's page appears to be deleted or disabled, it doesn't appear in a Facebook search. WMTW has reached out to the company for a comment, but we have not heard back.

The team says fans shouldn't worry about a lack of Sea Dogs Biscuits next season, it is currently look for a new ice cream partner and say the biscuits will return.