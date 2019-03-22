SeDoMoCha student, school resource officer celebrate Down Syndrome Day

Thursday was World Down Syndrome Awareness Day.

Friday morning, one student at a school in Dover-Foxcroft got to celebrate in a fun way with the school's new resource officer.

"You can tell by his uniform, obviously he is the man," said Officer Peter Dennis of the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department.

Meet Charlie.

He attends SeDoMoCha Elementary School in Dover-Foxcroft.

On Friday, he and his new friend and school resource officer, Officer Dennis, got to celebrate and help raise awareness about down syndrome.

Charlie's older brother attends Foxcroft Academy and plays in the school band. They've been selling doughnuts to raise enough money to go to Disneyland. Friday morning, Charlie and Officer Dennis decided to help out.

Together, they delivered 30 dozen doughnuts to area businesses.

"The fun part was that Charlie got to interact with the community, and the first stop we were doing some fishing, we drove a truck, and a school bus, and he absolutely loved it," said Dennis.

Officer Dennis has been serving as the school's resource officer since the beginning of the school year.

"The whole idea is to be a mentor and another trusted adult for those kids and just have somebody else to hang out and look out for their well being, and that's what I'm here to do," said Dennis.

Dennis says it was great being able to recognize Charlie and how much he means to the school and to the community.

"Charlie to me is no different than any other kid in the community," explained Dennis. "Each one is special to me and everyone here, so it's obviously wonderful when I get a one on one experience with any student, and Charlie is an amazing young man."