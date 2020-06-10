SeDeMoCha staff celebrate end of school year with car parade

Last Friday would have been the last day of school for students at SeDeMoCha Elementary and Middle Schools in Dover-Foxcroft.

They planned on celebrating with a parade.

However, plans changed once staff learned the President was coming to nearby Guilford.

So, Wednesday they finally got a chance to say a final farewell to the school year.

"It's been hard on everyone, so this way is to celebrate the communities that come here to SeDeMoCha,” said Diane Stephen, a 3rd grade teacher at SeDeMoCha.

The last three months have been challenging for students and staff at SeDeMoCha.

They've been out of school since mid-March.

To give their students a final farewell to the 2019-2020 school year, and to celebrate all their hard work, staff held a parade for their students.

"We have several staff members, bus drivers, and administration, they've all come out to celebrate and go through the communities and say farewell for the year, and looking forward to next year,” said SeDeMoCha principal, Adam Gudroe.

The parade began at SeDeMoCha in Dover-Foxcroft.

We followed them to Monson where students were waiting on the sidewalk, waving to their teachers as they went by.

"It was just really nice of SeDeMoCha to do this. I just thank them” said Ryan McLellan, a 6th grader at SeDeMoCha.

From Monson to Charleston, to Atkinson, to Sebec, and back to Dover-Foxcroft.

Staff wanted to make sure they were able to see almost all of their nearly 700 students.

"We wanted to make sure that we included everybody and have them realize we're all one. We're all in this together,” explained Stephen.

In all, students and staff believe this was a unique and fun way to end the school year.

But, they're ready to head back to the classroom.

"I miss my teachers, friends, and everyone,” said McLellan.