Bangor Humane Society - Scruffy seeks new home!

Meet Scruffy from the Bangor Humane Society.

Scruffy was a shelter transfer through the ASPCA, he came to Maine all the way from New York.

That being said we have noticed Scruffy would be better in a home with no small children, 8 years and up. Scruffy is looking for a home that does have a vet relationship. And as stated by The ASPCA he seemed to do well with other dogs, that being said we would require a dog to dog visit to ensure a good match.

Adoption fees.

Puppies 8 weeks - 6 months $400

Puppies 7 months - 11 months $250

Young dogs 1-5 years $175

Mature dogs 6-10 years &100

Older dogs 11 years & older - Manager's choice

Visit bangorhumane.org/adoption

