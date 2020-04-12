Scouting for turkey going on in Maine amid social distancing

Maine hunters are scouting in advance of the spring turkey hunt as the state observes shelter-at-home rules.

Governor Janet Mills has said outdoor activities are still allowed in the state, but participants must take proper precautions to avoid spreading coronavirus.

One of the major spring outdoor traditions in Maine is the turkey hunt, which runs from May 2 to June 6 this year.

Turkey hunters can take two bearded wild turkeys during the turkey hunt this year in most of the state.

There’s also a fall hunt in which turkeys of either sex can be taken.