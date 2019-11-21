Scientist turned chef making a name for himself on MDI

A scientist turned chef from Bar Harbor is making a name for himself by providing extravagant dining experiences for folks in his own home.

“Where I grew up, you knew how to make sauce before you learned how to walk so cooking was just a second thought," said Frank Pendola, owner of Nostrano.

Frank Pendola has been cooking from the heart his whole life.

He grew up in a New York Italian neighborhood learning to master his craft.

“These our dishes that I learned growing up, and I love them, and the people have no idea what they are," said Pendola.

He’s now sharing his love of authentic Italian food with others in his Tuscan-style kitchen he built right in his own home.

He calls his business “Nostrano.” The word in Italian translates as “local.” Pendola says that it also conveys an emotion that lays claim to food.

“When people are here I’m going to give them something that is inside me and I want to give that to them. Then a lot of the time that comes back to me. That’s it. That’s exactly why I do it," said Nostrano.

Pendola came to the island in 1992 and started work at Jackson Laboratory. There he started making smoked salmon and sharing it with his coworkers.

“I started bringing it to the laboratory and then people started buying it," said Pendola. "Then one thing led to another and all of a sudden I’ve got a whole salmon business.”

He left his job at the lab in 2004.

He then began cooking for his friends.

Now, he’s preparing foods for private dinner parties nearly five nights a week.

The menu is nonnegotiable. So, he asks that folks come with a sense of adventure.

“I’m proud of the product that I’m putting out and I want to see the smile on your face when you take a bite of it," said Pendola.

In addition to dinners and smoked salmon, Pendola also spends his time creating exceptional barbecue.

He can cook up anything from pork ribs to beef brisket using the highest quality spices and ingredients.

“When each ingredients is the best you can get in the freshest then, people are going to notice a difference in the food," explained Pendola.

He says his background in science has helped him in his business.

“When you’re in a laboratory you get your reagents," said Pendola. "You got something to get a reaction going and then you end up with a product. Then you analyze the product. At home, you’re doing the same thing. You’ve got ingredients to get a reaction going and you end up with a product. The differences, in the laboratory there’s a lot of people who are going to scrutinize your product and you might not get funding next year. At home, even if you have negative data you can still eat it.”

You can find Frank at the Maine Harvest Festival in Bangor this weekend.

His products can also be found at a few stores in our area.

A full list of locations can be found on his website: http://www.nostrano.com/.