Schooner out on the open water in Portland

Plenty of schooners were out on the open water Sunday afternoon.

The Schoonerfest and regatta are now half-way through but the activities are still going on.

There was a race in the afternoon and plenty of people on board experiencing the history of the large ships.

Organizers want to get people involved as much as possible including young people.

"We help school groups and youth groups get out on ships like the Harvey Gamage which sails right out of Portland here and get them out at sea for a week,” says Ken Sparta, of Tall Ships Maine.

Tall Ships Maine plans to put together a big celebration next year for the state's 200-th birthday.

