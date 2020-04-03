School staff write and perform fun remote learning song to keep student spirits up

Students and staff are still navigating what it means to teach and learn when classrooms are closed.

Fairmount School in Bangor made an effort to keep things fun with a song and video about remote learning.

We spoke with 5h grade teacher Ruth Clark about the catchy tune.

“My principal wrote the song he thought of it over the weekend and emailed me some lyrics and said I don’t really have a tune can you put it to ukulele? So I just kind of messed around with it a little bit and sent him the video and he liked it and got pictures from all of our staff.”

The song features ideas on what kids can do to stay active and keep learning while at home.

“We wanted to get something out there to kind of keep their spirits up in a crazy time. I think its a testament to our staff at Fairmount and all the Bangor Schools. We’re just trying to keep connections alive. We really miss our students.”