School snack creation of the year: Cheese in a lip balm tube

It seems snack time is the mother of invention.

A 9-year-old girl from Missouri came up with an ingenious way to carry a bit of cheese with her to school – an empty tube of lip balm.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Valerie Schremp Hahn posted a picture of her daughter’s creation on Twitter.

“My 9-year-old daughter has taken an old lip balm tube and filled it with cheese so she can eat it in class,” she said.

The snack hack came from a YouTube video by Troom Troom called “14 Weird Ways To Sneak Food Into Class.”

The post immediately became an internet sensation with thousands of retweets and tens of thousands of likes.

Apparently, grandma approves.

“My mom (her grandma) just posted on FB: ‘This kid is going places! Maybe to the principal’s office, but she’s going places!’" Hahn tweeted with a laugh.

Among the hundreds of responses to the original post came this bit of prophecy from Ross of Ottawa.

“In 20 years, this tweet will be cast in gold on her wall as the CEO of Charcuterie Balm International.”

Amen, brother. Amen.

