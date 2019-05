Three Maine school districts are sharing $100,000 from the U.S. Department of Environmental Protection to replace older buses.

MSAD 49, which serves students in Albion, Benton, Clinton, and Fairfield, is one of those districts.

The district will receive $40,000 to be used toward the purchase of two new buses.

The newer buses will emit less diesel exhaust than older buses making for healthier rides for children.