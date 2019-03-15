School climate strike draws groups to Bar Harbor

Young climate activists in Bar Harbor joined thousands around the world Friday campaigning for change.

As Alyssa Thurlow reports, many students feel this is a global problem and want action from lawmakers now.

"Students don't have a ton of ways that they can demand action from their governments, and this is one way that we can get attention," said Ania Wright from College of the Atlantic.

Students from MDI and College of the Atlantic were just some of the thousands across the world to demand that officials take action.

From the nation's capital, to California, to Italy, students were out participating in the global climate strike.

According to a 2018 report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, world leaders only have 11 more years to avoid disastrous levels of global warming.

"Basically what we are doing here is recognizing that report and recognizing that science and demanding that we take action because we should have been taking action years ago," said Wright.

As for cutting class, students say there is no point in going to school knowing there's a chance that global warming could destroy their hope for a future.

"We're studying science in school, and that science isn't being taken seriously by our government officials, so why should we be studying science that our own government isn't even listening to," asked Wright.

"My whole life I was told that governments were made to protect the people," said Rachael Goldberg from College of the Atlantic. "They were made to stand up for the people, and more and more, it is becoming more clear that they aren't, rather they're valuing profit and corporations over people."

The demands of the students may vary from country to country, but one thing they have in common is that they believe in coming together to get their voices heard.

"There's a lot of strength in numbers and people aren't going to be quiet about this," said Goldberg. "We're really scared. We're really in love with the world, and we are not going to be quiet."

A Youth Day of Action is planned for Tuesday, April 23rd in front of the State House in Augusta.