School bus fleet equipped with cameras

As the legislature debates several bills designed to improve school bus safety, a school district on the Midcoast is taking action.

Over the past few years, RSU 13 has been upgrading its fleet of school buses with camera systems.

New buses come with five cameras, four on the inside and one external camera.

Each bus can keep about a month of footage before it is overwritten.

The footage can help with student discipline and can also identify vehicles that break school bus traffic laws.

"The cameras are very very useful." says RSU 13 Transportation Director Roy Grotton. "When we have problems, I can take them in and review them. They're set to come on the minute the key is put in, it starts the camera, and then it'll go ten minutes after the bus is shut off."

Twelve buses in the fleet have the cameras installed so far.