School bands add to tournament atmosphere

Ever been to a high school basketball game - sat back and thought about what adds to the atmosphere in the arena?

How about the school band?

The unsung heroes in many cases.

Students and the band directors giving up their vacation to be there to support their school.

When it comes to a game with a band - and one without - it isn't even close.

"It's a big difference," said Jerry Perkins of the Maine Principals Association. "The bands are great every year. To me they fire up the kids. I think the kids play better when they've got a good band behind them and also fires the crowd up."

"We just try to reinforce the good vibes that are going on," said Dexter High School Band Director Ted Nokes. "Everybody is here to have a good time and root for their team. We just try to give our kids a little kick and get the crowd a little more into it."

Nokes has been the Band Director at Dexter High School for 39 years.

Wednesday morning was his 105th tournament game.

