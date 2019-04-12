Schenck High School celebrates milestone

A high school in the Katahdin region is marking a major milestone.

Schenck High School in East Millinocket is turning 100 years old.

On Friday they celebrated with an assembly full of music and activities.

In 1916, the community came up with plans for a four year high school which opened its doors in December of 1918 and saw its first graduating class the following June.

Staff say a lot has changed over the years, including class size, but one thing has stayed the same.

"Everyone knows everyone. There's a real spirit of community here. There is a family feel to the school. As I tell my students every morning when I come in, I feel like I'm coming home," said William Chesley of Schenck High School.

We're told a Community Service Day is planned for later this Spring where students will go out in the community and do different projects.