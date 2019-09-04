Scene from 'IT: Chapter Two' inspired by real-life event

Moviegoers from Maine who watch "IT: Chapter Two" this weekend might recognize a scene that draws on a painful event from the state's history.

The scene involves a gay character being attacked by teenagers and his subsequent encounter with the killer clown, Pennywise. The scene is based on real-life Bangor resident Charlie Howard, who was attacked and thrown off a bridge in 1984.

Stephen King tells the Bangor Daily News that the killing was fresh on his mind when he was writing the book on which the movie is based. He says he was "outraged."

The scene is not included in the 1990 TV miniseries, but that changes with "IT: Chapter Two" with the character of Adrian Mellon being portrayed by actor Xavier Dolan.