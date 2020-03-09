Scam alert: Callers posing as public health agency, trying to sell vaccine

Senior citizens are being warned about con artists who are playing off the anxieties surrounding coronavirus.

Federal officials say the criminals try to take money over the phone.

They claim be from a public health agency, offering a vaccine that can prevent the virus.

No such vaccine exists.

The scam callers ask for immediate credit card payment.

It comes with a threat that non payment will result in local healthcare providers refusing treatment.

Officials say the government will never demand advance payment over the phone for a vaccine.