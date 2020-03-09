Scam alert: Callers identifying themselves as police, or raising money for police "charities"

The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about a new phone scam that appears to Mainers a charity organization is calling on behalf of a local police department.

Officials say callers identify themselves as representing a "charity" with a name that includes a law enforcement word like police or trooper.

The callers also say money will be used to keep officers, their families or even police dogs safe.

In Southern Maine, there is a twist to this scam.

Portland Police say scammers are identifying as officers, calling to tell people they must turn themselves in due to criminal activity.

In those cases, police say the caller ID from the phone call was duplicated to show the front desk line for Portland Police.

If you receive a call like this, authorities say you should hang up immediately.