Scallops continue downward trend after years of growth

Maine's prized scallop fleet caught fewer of the shellfish for the second year in a row despite nationwide trends toward increased catch.

Maine is home to a scallop industry that operates in near-shore waters and is beloved in the culinary world.

The state's scallops have cachet in part because of how quickly fishermen are able to get freshly caught product to consumers.

But the fishermen harvested about 415,000 pounds of scallop meat in 2019, down more than 200,000 pounds from 2018.

And that year was a dip from 2017, when fishermen brought nearly 800,000 pounds to land.