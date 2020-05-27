Scallop fishing off New England to be limited for months

Federal regulators say scallop fishing off New England will be subject to limitations for about the next 10 months.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it has closed the northern Gulf of Maine fishing area, which means vessels fishing under federal regulations can’t fish for or possess scallops in the area until March 31.

NOAA says closure is necessary because of projections that the total allowable catch for the area has been spent.

There are exemptions for Maine and Massachusetts vessels that fish only in state waters.

