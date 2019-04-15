Saying thank you to the men and women who answer the call

This week we say thank you to the men and women who answer the call.

It's national public safety telecommunicators week.

There are over 300 licensed Emergency Medical Dispatchers working for 29 Maine dispatch centers.

The literal first responders to a situation -- other public safety officials say they are indispensable.

Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department says, "Our dispatchers are a valuable part of our team. Quite frankly, we couldn't do our jobs without them. It's not an easy job. The hours are long and the stresses can be high."

Andy Rios, a dispatcher says, "You just never know what you're going to get. You come in and one day it's quiet and the next day it's busy. 0 to 60 in three seconds. I love it. There's no job like it."

Take the time to say thank you to our state's dispatchers this week.

From all of us here at TV 5 -- We appreciate you and the public service you provide.