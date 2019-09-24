Say thanks to first responders at Old Town Elks Lodge

A fire in Old Town that destroyed and damaged several homes and businesses last weekend has rallied the community to help those affected and thank those who have helped.

The Old Town Elks Lodge had a BBQ event for first responders planned for this Sunday at 3PM.

After the fire on Main Street, the lodge expanded the event to include members of the public who want to meet and thank their first responders.

First responders get in free, and the public is asked to pay $5.

Lodge member Dottie Ehman says support for the event has been widespread.

"For instance, the Old Town Rotary, the Orono and Old Town American Legion, The County Road store, Bells IGA, so many other groups have come forward and wanted to help. The Rock Church. It's just amazing how the community has come together for this."

In addition, the Old Town American Legion is holding a Taco Tuesday event to benefit those affected by the fire September 24th from 5-8pm.

The annual Old Town Riverfest community celebration will continue as planned this weekend.

The parade route for Saturday is unchanged.